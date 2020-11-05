UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss a case in which two individuals have sued him for allegedly illegally occupying a farm in Kalomo belonging to the estate of the late Samson Siatembo. Hichilema wants the said action dismissed on points of law, arguing that Subdivision “A” of Farm 1924, Kalomo was created, surveyed, marked off (from the parent Farm 1924, Kalomo) and assigned to him in 2005. He adds that he was registered as a proprietor of the said Subdivision “A” of 1924, Kalomo...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.