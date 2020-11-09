A 24-YEAR-OLD man has been convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment with hard labour for manslaughter after he hit another man who was trying to stop a fight between him and another with a stone on the head, leading to his death. In this matter, Bwalya Mulenga was charged with manslaughter and he pleaded guilty before Lusaka High Court judge Mwila Kombe. Mulenga was alleged to have caused the death of Richard Simwinga. Facts in this matter are that on January 21, 2020, in Lusaka around 08:00 hours, Mulenga...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.