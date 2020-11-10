LUSAKA High Court Judge Mwila Kombe has sentenced a 25-year-old man of Matero township to seven years’ imprisonment with hard labour for causing the death of a suspected gasser earlier this year after he joined a mob in beating up the deceased. Judge Kombe said it is not up to members of the public to decide on the guilt of any wrongdoer, adding that if the convict had any reason to suspect that the deceased was involved in some criminal activities, his role was to apprehend him and hand him...



