THE Constitutional Court has thrown out a petition in which a Livingstone magistrate was seeking an order that the Registrar of Societies deregisters all political parties which have not practiced democracy within their parties through regular elections. The court, in its ruling, found merit in UPND’s argument that the said petition did not disclose any cause of action against the State and the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ). In this matter, Livingstone magistrate Benjamin Mwelwa petitioned the Court, seeking an order and declaration that any political party which was registered...



