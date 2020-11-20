THE Lusaka High Court has declared as dead, a Zambia Army soldier who has been missing for nine years. Lusaka High Court judge in Charge Gertrude Chawatama has ordered that by her determination of the matter, the Registrar of births and deaths after the expiration of 14 days can issue a certificate of death of staff Sergeant Ryod Lwengeshi. In this matter, the Zambia Army had asked the Lusaka High Court to grant it leave to swear death of Lwengeshi who has been missing since November 11, 2011 so that...



