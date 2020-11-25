A NDOLA Businessman has told the Ndola Magistrates’ Court that he did not mean President Edgar Lungu when he said “Ch*kala Lungu”. And Ndola Principal Resident Magistrate Obbister Musukwa has set December 17, 2020 for judgement in a case where the Ndola Businessman is charged with defamation of the President. In this matter, Edward Zyambo, 35, is charged with defamation of the president by saying “Ch*kala Lungu, Ch*kala Chakwe.” Particulars of the offence are that Zyambo on October 20, 2020 at Ndola with intent to bring the President into hatred,...
