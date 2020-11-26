A LUSAKA businessman has been found with a case to answer in a case in which he is accused of forging President Edgar Lungu’s signature on a land allocation document and that of former State House press aide Amos Chanda on a letter acknowledging a business appointment with the Head of State. Richard Mutale, 47, has been found with a case to answer on seven charges but acquitted on four counts. In this matter, Mutale, of Makeni, was facing seven counts of forgery, three counts of uttering a false document...



