THE Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction and life sentence imposed on a Lusaka man who sexually abused his five-year-old nephew. Court of Appeal deputy judge president Chalwe Mchenga and justices Betty Majula and Mwiinde Siavwapa found no merit in the appeal by Victor Mulungwe against the sentence, saying the trial judge was entitled to impose the sentence. They added that the said sentence of life imprisonment did not come to them with a sense of shock, as being excessive. In this matter, Mulungwe appealed to the Court of...



