THE Constitutional Court has ruled that the 63 former cabinet ministers and their deputies who received emoluments after the dissolution of Parliament in 2016 should pay back over K54,000 each to the State within 30 days. Constitutional Court registrar Dorcas Malama said in a ruling yesterday, Monday, that the assessed amounts ranging from K54,889 to K61,756 individually, but altogether amounting to over K3.7 million, should be paid within 30 days from the date of the ruling. In this matter, the State through the Attorney General’s chambers had asked the Constitutional...



