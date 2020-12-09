A 32-YEAR-OLD man of Kanyama township as been convicted by the Lusaka High Court for causing the death of his two year-old daughter early this year. Luckson Manda, who was charged with manslaughter, was angered when his daughter started crying continuously and he started beating the child to compel her to stop crying. After beating her, the convict negligently lifted her from where she was but the child fell down, hitting her head on the ground. High Court Judge William Mweemba convicted Manda after he pleaded guilty to the charge....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.