A 35-YEAR-OLD Chililabombwe woman accused of forging a Zambia Open University (ZAOU) Bachelor of Laws degree and uttering the said false document to an examinations officer at ZIALE has denied the charges. Clare Mulwanda, a senior assistant Legal officer at Chililabombwe Municipal Council pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery and uttering a false document before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court yesterday. In this matter, it is alleged in count one that Mulwanda between September 10, 2009 and December 2019 in Lusaka, with intent to deceive or defraud forged a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.