NOMINATED member of parliament Raphael Nakacinda has maintained that his expulsion from the MMD was wrongful. And Nakacinda has submitted to the Lusaka High Court that he has never been a member of the Patriotic Front, saying he has always been a loyal MMD party member. He has further argued that his nomination as a member of parliament did not entail that he ceased being a member of the MMD party. This is a matter in which Nakacinda has sued MMD in the Lusaka High Court, seeking a declaration that...



