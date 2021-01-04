FOUR people, among them, a lecturer and two accountants, at LIUTEBM University have been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing K1,500,000 belonging to the institution. In this matter, Kondwani Kanweka, a 49-year-old accountant of Libala South; Lavender Mwenya, 29, an accountant of Kabwata Township; Muhammad Dambele, 32, a lecturer of Lusaka’s Silverest area and Seth Muleya, a 62-year-old registrar of Wildlife area in Chilanga, are facing a charge of theft by servant. Particulars of the offence allege that between January 2015 and July 2020, Kanweka, Mwenya, Dambele...
