FOUR people, among them, a lecturer and two accountants, at LIUTEBM University have been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing K1,500,000 belonging to the institution. In this matter, Kondwani Kanweka, a 49-year-old accountant of Libala South; Lavender Mwenya, 29, an accountant of Kabwata Township; Muhammad Dambele, 32, a lecturer of Lusaka’s Silverest area and Seth Muleya, a 62-year-old registrar of Wildlife area in Chilanga, are facing a charge of theft by servant. Particulars of the offence allege that between January 2015 and July 2020, Kanweka, Mwenya, Dambele...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.