Trial has failed to commence in a matter in which 11 UPND cadres are accused of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace. Proceedings could not progress yesterday as the docket was not before court when the matter came up before Lusaka Magistrate Albert Mwaba. The matter has since been adjourned to February 10, this year, for commencement of trial. In this matter, the 11 UPND supporters are charged with idle and disorderly persons. They had however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and were granted...



