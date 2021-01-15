LUSAKA Magistrate Felix Kaoma has found a 47-year-old secretary with a case to answer in a matter she is accused of forging a cheque and stealing money from Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko. Nyembezi Masiye will open her defence on January 20, this year. In this matter, Masiye is facing three counts of forgery, uttering false documents and theft before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court. It is alleged that on August 26, 2019, Masiye, with intent to defraud and deceive, forged cheque number 000354 purporting to show that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.