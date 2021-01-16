FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past the logo of Vedanta installed on the facade of its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 31, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

THREE Vedanta Resources companies have dragged Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Provisional Liquidator Milingo Lungu to the Lusaka High Court over plans to restructure and reorganise KCM into two separate subsidiary companies; namely KCM SmelterCo Limited and Konkola Mineral Resources Limited. The three companies have also applied for leave to commence an action against KCM (in provisional liquidation). Vedanta Resources Holding Limited, Vedanta Resources (Jersey II) Limited and Vedanta Resources Limited have cited Milingo and KCM as defendants, seeking a declaratory order that Milingo does not have the power or should...