TRIAL has also failed to take off in a case where nine additional UPND cadres are accused of conducting themselves in a manner likely to cause breach of peace as the exhibits were not before court. Last week, trial in another matter in which 11 other UPND cadres are facing a similar charge before another court also failed to commence as the docket was not before court when the case came up. In this matter, the nine UPND sympathisers are charged with idle and disorderly conduct. They, however, pleaded not...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.