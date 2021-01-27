A CHAIRPERSON of Chief Shakumbila Royal Establishment Committee and two others have discontinued a case in which they dragged dethroned Chief Shakumbila, Patrick Chibamba, to the Constitutional Court seeking an order restraining him from acting as Chief Shakumbila of the Sala people. Ackson Shachele, a chairman of the Chief Shakumbila Royal Establishment Committee; Edgar Mwambula a senior member of the Chief Shakumbila Royal Family and Dennis Changachanga, a subject of the chiefdom, discontinued the petition a few days after the court threw out their application for an interim order of...

