COPPERBELT Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has thanked a witchdoctor for handing over a murder suspect who went to him seeking protection. Police in Chililabombwe have since arrested an 18-year-old boy who stabbed his grandmother, removed her eyes and buried her in a shallow grave within the yard. The 18-year-old suspect then went to seek ‘protection’ from a witchdoctor to prevent being haunted by his grandmother. “Police in Chililabombwe have arrested an 18-year-old person, who allegedly murdered his sixty-two-year-old grandmother on Friday, 5th February, 2021. The suspect being a grandson was...



