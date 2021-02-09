LUDWIG Sondashi’s former driver has denied ever engaging himself in the manufacturing or selling of the Sondashi Formula. Henry Banda has told the Lusaka High Court that after leaving employment from Sondashi’s company, he has preoccupied himself with the business of running bars and hiring motor vehicles. In this matter, Sondashi and Sondashi Formula 2000 Limited have sued Henry Banda of Lilayi in Chilanga, for allegedly producing and selling medicine and therapy under the brand Sondashi Formula using the method and ingredients he learnt while he worked for them. Sondashi...



