THE Constitutional Court has dismissed a matter in which Livingstone Magistrate Benjamin Mwelwa was challenging the retention or continued occupation of the already-retired judicial officers. The Court dismissed the petition for lacking merit. It has ruled that Article 145 of the Constitution, which applies to judicial officers, does not contain a provision prohibiting the retention or reappointment of retired judicial officers. The Court adds that unlike the restriction placed on judges under Article 142 (4) of the Constitution regarding their eligibility for reappointment as judges after retirement, no such restriction...



