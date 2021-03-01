THE three people who have sued the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over the infamous 48 houses in Lusaka’s Chalala area have submitted that Charles Loyana, a senior accountant at the Ministry of Finance, remains qualified to own property in Zambia using funding from any legal sources of his choice. In this matter, Uziel Bashire, Zuberi Bigawa (both Tanzianians) and Loyana have sued ACC in the Lusaka High Court, seeking declaration that Loyana had and has the requisite power and authority by law in Zambia to purchase, possess and own property in...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.