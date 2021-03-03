THE State has informed the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to commit a police officer to the High Court for trial for the alleged murder of State prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka and Joseph Kaunda are not yet ready. The matter has since been adjourned to Friday, March 5, for another mention as they await instructions from the DPP. In this matter, Constable Fanwell Nyundu, a 25-year-old police officer of Matero Police Camp, is facing two counts of murder. In count one, it is...



