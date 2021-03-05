A 20-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Matero Township yesterday appeared before the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for beating up his own mother after she failed to give him money he demanded for to buy a pair of trousers. The 20-year-old has, however, gone home after he reconciled with his mother, with a warning from the Court that he will be jailed if he commits another offence. In this matter, Sydney Phiri, was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, contrary to the laws of Zambia. He was alleged to have assaulted his...



