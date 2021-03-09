A BUSINESSMAN has dragged Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited (IMS) to the Lusaka High Court demanding payment of outstanding rental arrears of over US $117,000 owed to him by the said company. Mohamed Nawash has submitted that from December 24, 2019, IMS has fallen back in its required payments of the rentals and Withholding Tax payable to the Zambia Revenue Authority and that currently, the total amount of arrears for the rentals stands at US $117,599.93. He adds that as a result of IMS’ conduct, he has been greatly inconvenienced and...



