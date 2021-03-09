THE Kafue Town Council has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss with costs, a matter in which Lafarge Zambia PLC has sued it, the Commissioner of Lands and another, over a piece of land situated in Shimabala area of Kafue district. The council has also denied claims by Lafarge Zambia that the Commissioner of Lands while working in conjunction with it (Kafue District Council) approved the erroneous cancellation of among others, Lot No. 16326/M which belongs to Lafarge Zambia PLC, the re-planning of the same and remaining of extent...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.