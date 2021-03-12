THE mother to a Kabulonga Boys Secondary School pupil who died after allegedly being beaten by violent students from Twin Palm Secondary School has testified that she had hope that her son would recover and get to write the exams he had been studying for. Sharon Syambizi of Lusaka’s Barlastone area testified before Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa that when she saw the condition her child was in at the hospital, she became emotional and confused that her son, who was well in the morning of that fateful day,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.