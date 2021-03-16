A 32-YEAR-OLD Nigerian man has been dragged to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for allegedly concealing his personal identity and citizenship by obtaining a green National Registration Card (NRC) using a Zambian name.

In this matter Kolapo Bello Afeez, a designer, is charged with concealing of true identity contrary to section 52(2) read with 56(1) of the immigration and deportation Act No. 18 of 2010 of the Laws of Zambia.

It is alleged that Afeez, being a Nigerian national, between December 1, 2016 and February 24, 2021 in Lusaka, concealed his personal identity, citizenship and country of origin by obtaining a green National Registration Card (NRC) as Joseph Kola Tembo, contrary to the provisions of the Laws of Zambia.