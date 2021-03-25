KONKOLA Copper Mines (in liquidation) has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss the summons for directions by Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited regarding the extent of KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu’s powers following the halting of the mining company’s winding-up proceedings and the dispute referred to arbitration. ZCCM Investment Holdings has equally asked the court not to entertain any further step in the winding-up proceedings which were stayed at the request of Vedanta. It has argued that Vedanta Resources Holdings Limited should not be allowed any further to make a...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.