Justice Minister Given Lubinda at the Workshop on International Standards and Best Practices on Freedom of Assembly to guide the review of the Public Order Act at Parliament Building on March 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka High Court has refused to grant Justice Minister Given Lubinda permission to commence judicial review against the Lusaka City Council’s decision to postpone the implementation of its resolution to bestow upon him the status of Alderman. Lusaka High Court judge Pixie Yangailo has accordingly dismissed Lubinda’s application for leave to apply for judicial review after finding that there has been undue delay on Lubinda’ part in making the said application. She noted that the decision, which Lubinda, who is also Kabwata PF member of parliament, wants LCC to...