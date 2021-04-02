FIVE Non-Governmental Organizations have petitioned the Lusaka High Court for a declaration that various provisions of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act are unconstitutional and should be struck off from the statute books. The five NGOs, who have cited the Attorney General and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) as respondents, have argued that sections 11, 12, 29, 38, 40, 54, 59, 65, 69, 72 and 74 of the Act severely threaten the right to privacy, the freedom of expression, the right to freely impart and receive information, the...



