FORMER Post Newspaper liquidation manager Robert Chabinga and Eneless Chabinga have been sued in the Lusaka High Court over failure to pay rentals amounting to US$10, 800. The landlord, Eunice Luambia, is also claiming K37,800 being the cost of repairs to the property known as House No. 1, Off Twin Palm Road, Ibex Hill, Lusaka. According to the affidavit in support of originating notice of motion sworn in the Lusaka High Court, Luambia stated that in 2019, she entered into a Tenancy Agreement to let partly furnished residential accommodation with...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.