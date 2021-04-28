FILE: Attorney General Likando Kalaluka speaks during the official opening of the trade based anti-money laundering training at Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka on August 13, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ATTORNEY General Likando Kalaluka has submitted that the Constitutional Court has already pronounced itself on the issue of President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to contest the August general election. Kalaluka has argued that the interpretation of certain provisions in the Constitution had already been adjudicated upon by the ConCourt in the case of Daniel Pule and others. This is in a matter in which Katuba UPND member of parliament Aubrey Kapalasa petitioned the ConCourt for an interpretation of certain provisions in the current Constitution on whether President Lungu was eligible to...