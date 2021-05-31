CHAPTER One Foundation Limited has asked the Lusaka High Court for permission to subpoena ZAMRA and ZMMSA heads to testify in court. This is a matter in which Chapter One Foundation has sued the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZAMRA) and Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZMMSA) for allegedly failing to ensure that the public is provided with accurate description of all recalled medicines and medical supplies procured from Honeybee Pharmaceuticals. The organisation has now argued through its lawyer Linda Kasonde that it is in the interest of the proceedings...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.