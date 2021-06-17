THE Lusaka High Court has set July 20, as date for judgement in a matter where four former Twin Palm Secondary School pupils are accused of murdering Ryan Phiri of Kabulonga Boys Secondary School. In this matter, the four former Twin Palm Secondary School pupils aged between 16 and 19 are alleged to have on December 4, 2020 , jointly and whilst acting together, killed Ryan Phiri, who was a grade 12 pupil at Kabulonga Boys Secondary School. When the matter came up for defence before Judge Sharon Newa, one...



