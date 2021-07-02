RESIDENT Doctors Association of Zambia president Dr Brian Sampa has been granted permission to commence judicial review proceedings against the Health Professions Council of Zambia’s (HPCZ) decision to suspend his practicing certificate. The decision by the HPCZ has since been stayed awaiting the determination of the application for judicial review. According to an ex-parte order for leave to issue judicial review proceedings signed by Judge Susan Wanjelani, the court has granted the application for leave which shall act as a stay of the decision of the HPCZ to suspend Dr...



