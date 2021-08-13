FILE Chapter One Foundation executive director Linda Kasonde at Supreme Court during the Bill 10 case on November 21, 2019 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka High Court has stayed ZICTA’s decision to order all mobile service providers to cease providing internet services as well as blocking access to WhatsApp and Facebook across the country.

The court has stayed the decision pending determination of the matter in which Chapter One Foundation Limited is challenging the said decision by the Zambia Information Communication Technology Authority (ZICTA).

Chapter One Foundation Limited has now been granted leave to commence judicial review proceedings in the matter.

This is according to an ex-parte order for leave to apply for judicial review signed by the Lusaka High Court, Friday.

“Upon hearing counsel for the applicant and upon reading the affidavit verifying facts deposed to by Sara Hlupikile Longwe it is hereby ordered that the applicant (Chapter One Foundation) be at liberty to commence judicial review proceedings against the respondent (ZICTA) and further that the decision dated 12th August 2021 to block access to WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and messenger services in the entire country and ordering all mobile service providers to cease providing internet services be stayed pending determination of the matter and that each party shall bear their own costs,” read the ex-parte order.