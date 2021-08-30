MANDEVU UPND losing candidate Aaron Mulope has petitioned the election of PF’s Christopher Shakafuswa citing violence and other illegal practices which allegedly characterised the campaigns and elections in the constituency. Mulope has filed the petition in the Lusaka High Court, seeking a nullification of the results, a recount, among other claims. In his petition, Mulope alleged that the campaigns and elections were characterized by violence which, on May 19, subsequently resulted in the assault of Frank Kaonga, a UPND polling agent at Mulungushi Ward 21 in Mandevu Constituency by about...



