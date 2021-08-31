Former Ministry of Health human resource officer Henry Kapoko being taken back to remand shortly after he appeared at Lusaka Magistrates' Court on August 1, 2018 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission has asked the Constitutional Court to dismiss a matter where incarcerated Henry Kapoko’s former lover is seeking a release of various items which were seized from her by ACC in 2009. The commission wants the said matter dismissed for want of jurisdiction. According to the affidavit in support of summons for an order to strike out the petition and dismiss the matter for want of jurisdiction, ACC senior legal and prosecutions officer Malama Mushenge-Siamoondo argued that the ConCourt lacked the jurisdiction to handle the matter. “That the...