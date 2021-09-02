A STUDENT at the University of Zambia has narrated to the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court how a lecturer allegedly indecently assaulted her by touching her breasts and thighs while in his office. This is a matter in which Austin Mbozi, a lecturer at the University, is charged with indecent assault on females. Allegations are that Mbozi, 51, on September 28, 2020, in Lusaka, unlawfully and indecently assaulted a female student. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. When the matter came up for trial before Magistrate Felix Kaoma, Tuesday, the...
