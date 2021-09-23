CHAPTER One Foundation has applied to amend its application for judicial review against ZICTA to include a declaration which states that ‘the arbitrary deprivation of internet access was illegal, procedurally improper and unreasonable’. The Lusaka High Court had granted Chapter One Foundation leave to commence judicial review after they challenged ZICTA’s decision to order all mobile service providers to cease providing internet services as well as blocking access to WhatsApp and Facebook across the country. According to an ex parte order for leave to apply for judicial review signed by...

