FORMER Mandevu PF aspiring member of parliament Amon Maviya has denied obtaining money by false pretences saying the allegations were only meant to block him from contesting the said seat. This is a matter in which Maviya was dragged to court for allegedly obtaining money from a Chinese national by pretending that he had Mukula logs and authority from ZAFFICO to sell, when in fact not. He is charged with five counts of forgery, uttering false documents and obtaining goods by false pretences. In count one, it is alleged that...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.