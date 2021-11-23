THE Sesheke Magistrates’ Court has granted Patriotic Front deputy national chairperson Davies Chama and his co-accused bail in the sum of K100,000, but in their own recognizance. Chama and Brian Nyoni were initially arrested on November 13 for the attempted murder of Mushaukwa Mushaukwa, an incident which occurred in Sesheke in 2015. However, the duo has now been charged with causing grievous harm. The two appeared before Magistrate Chama Nkanka, Tuesday, where they applied for bail and it was granted in the sum of K100,000, in their own recognizance. In…...



