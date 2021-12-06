FORMER PF Lusaka province chairperson Kennedy Kamba has been alleged to have ordered the arrest of Innocent Kalimanshi and others on drug trafficking charges. And Kalimanshi also told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court that his group, “Ama Americans” is not a militia but a peace-building organ of the PF. In this matter, Kalimanshi and five others are facing drug-related offences When the matter came up for defence, Friday, Kalimanshi, 40, of Lusaka’s Makeni Bonaventure area, narrated that on July 23, he was going about his business trying to sell a Ford…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.