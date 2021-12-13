Konkola Copper Mines PLC Provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu (l) with his lawyers Sakwiba Sikota and Makebi Zulu at the Lusaka Magistrates' Court on October 12, 2021 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has allowed Ndola lawyer Zachariah Mooya to testify in a matter in which KCM provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu is facing theft and money laundering charges. This was after the defence objected to having Mooya as a third state witness, citing lawyer-client privilege. In this matter, Lungu, 43, is charged with theft and money laundering. In count one, it is alleged that Lungu between May 22, 2019 and September 28, 2021, being a provisional liquidator for Konkola Copper Mines, stole K4.4 million, the property of Konkola Copper…...