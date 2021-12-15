THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has granted Alick Kalengo, a businessman accused of causing the death of Kabwata UPND MP Levy Mkandawire K20,000 bail in his own recognisance, as the court awaits instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. This is a matter in which Kalengo, 51, is charged with causing death by dangerous driving. It is alleged that on November 18, 2021 in Lusaka, Kalengo caused the death of Kabwata Member of Parliament Levy Mkandawire whilst driving a motor vehicle namely; BMW X5 bearing registration number ALM 5955 on a…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.