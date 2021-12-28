PF member of the Central Committee Raphael Nakacinda has taken plea in a matter in which he is charged with defamation of the President. When the matter came up for plea before Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha, Monday, Nakacinda, 43, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defaming of the President. In this matter, it is alleged that on 15 December, 2021, Nakacinda unlawfully published a defamatory matter at the Lusaka High court with intent to bring President Hakainde Hichilema into hatred ridicule and contempt, that the President had been…...



