BIBLE Society of Zambia has dragged its sales assistant to court for allegedly stealing 2,500 Bibles and other items belonging to the organisation, all valued at K367,318. In this matter, William Ngwenya, 22, of Lusaka’s John Laing township is charged with one count of theft by servant. It is alleged that between March 29 and July 15, 2021 in Lusaka, Ngwenya while being employed as a Sales Assistant by Bible Society of Zambia stole 2,500 Bibles, branded packaging bags, four bible covers, three stationery and two children literature books all…...



