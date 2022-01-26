A BOLABET manager in Lusaka has been dragged to court for stealing K236,413, property belonging to his employers. Dixie Cheelo is facing one count of theft by servant. It is alleged that Dixie Cheelo, on dates unknown but between April 2021 and 8th October, 2021, in Lusaka jointly and whilst acting together with others unknown and being a person employed by Bolabet company as a manager, did steal K236,413 belonging to the same company. Appearing before magistrate Albert Mwaba, Cheelo pleaded not guilty. Magistrate Mwaba adjourned the matter to February…...



