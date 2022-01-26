THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced a University of Zambia student to two years imprisonment for trafficking in 81.3kilograms of cannabis with no lawful authority. Abel Sambole, 24, of unknown house number in Six Miles, initially pleaded not guilty to trafficking in Psychotropic substances of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. But when the matter came up for commencement of trial, Chief Resident Magistrate Dominic Makalicha read the charge to the accused, Sambole changed his plea to guilty. Facts before the court read that on November 27, 2021, the Drug Enforcement…...



